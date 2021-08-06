Open Acreage Licensing Programme: sixth round of bidding launched

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday launched the Open Acreage Licensing programme (OALP) bid round-VI for international competitive bidding with effect from August 6, 2021, it said in release.
A total of 21 blocks, with an area of around 35,346 square kilometre, are on offer to the investors. The online bidding portal will open from August 6 and the deadline to submit the bid is October 6, 2021.
In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the bidders have been allowed to submit requisite bid documents electronically. Award of these blocks to winning bidders is expected by the end of November 2021, as per the release.
“The 21 blocks under OALP Round-VI are spread across 11 sedimentary basins and include fifteen onland blocks, four shallow water blocks and two ultra deep water blocks. Category-wise, there are 12 blocks in Category-I basins, 4 in Category II basins and 5 in category-III basins,” the release added.
The bid round VI is likely to generate an immediate exploration work commitment of around $300-400 million. It is to be noted that an area of 156,580 square kilometre has already been awarded under past bid rounds OALP bid rounds (I to V). This bid round-VI is expected to add a further 35,346 square kilometre, taking the total area for exploration to 191,926 square kilometre under the HELP regime.
The government launched OALP bid round-V on January 14, 2020 for 11 exploration and production (E&P) blocks for an area of 19,789 square kilometre and completed it on November 17, 2020, with the award of all the blocks to winning bidders.
