‘Open inoculation centres at bus, railway stations’

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday, suggested starting Covid vaccination centres at bus and railway stations, especially in large metros, as these are the primary entry points for a large number of people.

At a meeting with States/UTs on the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ vaccination campaign, the Minister said some States have started a ‘Roko and Toko’ campaign, where passengers who get off buses, trains and rickshaws, are motivated to take the jab. Mandaviya also suggested that each day of the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign could be dedicated to vaccination of a different group of beneficiaries.

“One day can be dedicated to traders, hawkers, vendors and shopkeepers. On other days we could mobilise rickshaw pullers and auto drivers. One day could be dedicated to labourers and farmers,” he added.

The Minister stated that at present 79 per cent of the adult population has got the first dose, and 38 per cent of the eligible population the second dose. As 12 crore beneficiaries are due for their second dose, he urged the State Health Ministers to ensure that the entire adult population is covered with the first dose during the ongoing ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign, while those due for the second dose are also motivated to take the jab.

PM’s strategy

The Minister reiterated the Prime Minister’s strategies for strengthening the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign, including deploying ‘Prachar Toli’ in advance to villages, which will ensure mobilisation and counselling of the eligible population along with awareness campaigns, followed by ‘Vaccination Toli’ to ensure that all eligible citizens are vaccinated with both doses.

He stressed on the strategy of deploying multiple vaccination teams of 50-100 to ensure 100 per cent coverage in the targeted area in a time-bound manner; development of a ranking mechanism for identifying and felicitating the vaccination teams that administer the maximum number of vaccine doses every 24 hours for motivated progress of vaccination; utilising local weekly bazaars and Haats for creating awareness and providing vaccination services; and collaborating with local religious and community leaders. ‘Covid is still on’Meanwhile, Even as he pushed for the vaccination programme, the Minister also cautioned States/UTs that Covid was not behind us as many countries are seeing a resurgence in infections.

“We shouldn’t think that Covid is over. Cases are rising globally. In Singapore, Britain, Russia and China cases are rising again despite more than 80 per cent vaccination. Vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour should go hand-in-hand,” he said.

“The two weapons of vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour will be our greatest defence against it, and we should not let our guard down before it is completely over,” Mandaviya said while terming vaccination as ‘Suraksha Kawachh’.