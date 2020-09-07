Open tourism for business, CII-Kerala urges CM Vijayan

Oppo F17 Pro: Lightly does it with this youth oriented phone
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Kerala, has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for resumption of tourism activity in the State. It recalled that the tourism industry had managed to bounce back last year after the historic floods in 2018, recording the highest growth rate in tourist arrivals in the last 24 years.
Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman, CII-Kerala, said that promotional activities and policy changes by the Tourism Department had helped a lot to achieve this growth. But now, an industry that contributes to 10 per cent of the GSDP and provides maximum employment continues to be severely impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. Revenues of hotels have dropped to zero and the latter are unable to pay salaries and wages.
The CII requested that the State government lend support to the tourism, travel and hospitality industry on both the fiscal and macro-economic fronts. In order to tide over the crisis, it should open all tourism activities while insisting on adhering to the Covid-19 protocol. The CII also suggested that the government consider changing the quarantine policy for visitors.
The government may permit tourists with Covid negative test certificates without having to undergo quarantine. A training programme may be initiated for tourism professionals on handling tourists during the pandemic. The CII pointed out that it is during September that tour operators from different States start marketing for Diwali.
Also, foreign tour operators start plan itineraries for January 2021 and hence it is important for Kerala to announce that the State is open for tourism. Other major tourist destinations such as Goa and Rajasthan have already done this. Thomas John Muthoot conveyed the industry’s concerns during a meeting with Kadakampally Surendran, Minister for Tourism.
The said that Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Maharashtra with many time more Covid-19 patients than Kerala had opened for the season after the Centre announced the Unlock 4.0 guidelines. The tourism, ayurveda and wellness sectors in Kerala are ready to adhere to the necessary protocols.
Opening up tourism would favourably impact the lives of 15 lakh persons who find direct employment under the sector and another 30 lakh who are indirectly employed. A meeting of the CII Tourism Panel members with the Tourism Minister is scheduled on Wednesday to discuss an action plan to open up the tourism sector activities ahead of the season.
Jose Dominic, Director and Co-Founder, CGH Earth, a leading entrepreneur in the sector, said that the State could not afford to delay the opening of the tourism sector since at least 15,000 small enterprises are estimated to have taken a massive hit due to Covid-19 affecting the lives and livelihood of lakhs of people.
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
Last week, the rupee (INR) settled at 73.14 versus the preceding week’s close of 73.4, thereby gaining 26 ...
Bitcoins: Mouth-watering returns, but unregulated Which investment or asset has given the best returns from ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are trading above critical supports
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...