Oppn wants LS to censure Pragya; BJP removes her from defence panel

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 28, 2019 Published on November 28, 2019

The ruling BJP distanced itself from the controversial remarks of the party’s MP Pragya Thakur hailing Mahatma Gandhi’s murderer Nathuram Godse as a patriot, while the Opposition parties have approached Speaker Om Birla demanding that she must be censured by the Lok Sabha.

The BJP also removed her from the consultative committee on Defence and said the party does not subscribe to the ideology of Godse. Thakur, however, maintained that her remark was against the “insult” to revolutionary Udham Singh

“What Pragya Thakur is saying is the heart of the BJP and the RSS. That is the centre of the BJP, that is the heart of the RSS. This cannot be hidden. It is their soul and it will come out somehow. No matter how much that they worship Gandhiji, this is their soul,” he told reporters later in Parliament.

