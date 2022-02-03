Opposition attacks Centre over unemployment, price rise

The debate on the motion to thank President Ram Nath Kovind continued in Parliament on Thursday with Opposition cornering the Centre over unemployment and price rise.

The Opposition has also alleged that the Rajya Sabha secretariat did not list the amendments to the motion on pegasus issue and Covid-19 management.

Unemployment and price rise

The Congress said income of more than 84 per cent households in the country decreased after the lockdowns and the Centre did not provide any help to people. Senior MP Ripun Bora said not a single word has been mentioned in the president’s address about the Centre’s plans to tackle issues of unemployment and price rise. “Individual consumption has greatly declined, but there is no roadmap mentioned as to how to take care of it,” he said and added that not even a single PSU was started in the last eight years under Narendra Modi Government.

Another senior Congress MP Digvijaya Singh wanted a “super rich tax” on those whose income was increased even amid a pandemic. He said none of the promises of the BJP such as bringing back black money, curbing price rise and creating two crore jobs in a year has happened yet.

“During the UPA regime around 23 crore people were lifted above the below poverty line (BPL) but during the tenure of the current government around 20 crore people have gone back to the BPL category. The unemployment rate in 2014 stood at 5.6 per cent, which had risen to 6.3 per cent even before the Covid pandemic and now, it has risen to 7.5 per cent. The policies of the government are anti-poor, anti-backward classes, anti-farmer and anti-labour,” the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said.

BJP’s Kamakhya Prasad Tasa countered him and said the policies of the Centre have resulted in growth and development of the country. “Connectivity has improved and viability of the North East region has been enhanced under the leadership of Modi,” he added.