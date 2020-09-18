Opposition backs farmers; dares SAD, JJP to quit NDA

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The resignation of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Cabinet, the pressure on Jannayak Janata Party to leave the alliance with the BJP in Haryana and a united move by about 100 farmers’outfits to organise a nationwide bandh on September 25 against the three Ordinances have energised the Opposition camp. The Opposition parties pledged support to the protests of farmers and challenged JJP and it’s leader Dushyant Chautala to resign from the State Government if they really care for farmers.
Reminding the Centre about a joint agitation against the Land Acquisition Ordinance of 2015, the farmers’ leaders alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “cheated” farmers by passing the Bills based on the three Ordinances without holding any consultations with the farmers and the State governments. A meeting of the working group of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has announced nationwide bandh on September 25. They alleged that the Bills are pro-corporate and anti-farmer. “These three Bills will completely stop Government procurement of crops, bring to a grinding halt price security as private mandis shall be set up and price and trade regulation of all cereals, pulses, oilseeds, onion and potato shall be removed from coverage under essential commodities,” farmers leaders told reporters after the meeting.
They said the statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda assuring that MSP will continue are not true. They said Shanta Kumar committee appointed by the Centre declared that only six per cent farmers enjoy benefit of MSP, that it should be wound up, that FCI and NAFED procurement should stop and that food grain supply under PDS should stop.
“World over, in all countries, barring none, price security for farmers’ produce is always provided for by Government, not by companies, which only buy cheap to sell dear and earn huge profits. Crop once produced has to be sold, otherwise it will perish and lose value. BJP claims that food grain production has increased in India. More food grain requires more Government procurement, without which companies will bring down prices even faster. This BJP govt is batting strongly for the corporate profit by opening up the entire food chain for them,” they said.
Opposition parties said the demands of the farmers are genuine and they will support their cause. Talking to reporters, Congress’s chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “These three Bills are black laws. They are against the interests of farmers and workers. Modi says that Opposition is trying to mislead farmers. This is baseless.”
He said if Badal was committed for the cause of farmers, she should have resigned from the Cabinet when the Ordinances were passed in June. “What was she doing all these days,” he asked. On Chautala, he said if he does not resign, it will be biggest betrayal of Haryana and India’s farmers.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the resignation of Akali Dal, the oldest ally of BJP reflects rejection of the anti-farmer, anti-people policies of Modi Government. “These legislations destroy Indian agriculture, undermine food security and ruin our ‘annadaatas’. Scrap them,” he demanded.
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
₹1083 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105510951110 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
The stock of Hikal jumped 9.3 per cent accompanied by extra-ordinary volume on Thursday, breaking above a key ...
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...