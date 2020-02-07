Opposition blocks one more private member’s Bill on Uniform Civil Code

Introduction of yet another Private Member’s Bill in the Rajya Sabha proposing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was delayed after the Opposition objected to it. The Bill, moved by BJP MPfrom Rajasthan Kirodi Lal Meena, said the UCC will protect the personal rights of all citizens without considering the religion and is the need of the hour.

The Opposition warned that the law may further vitiate the atmosphere in the country and urged the Chairman not to allow its introduction. Meena, however, did not present the Bill on Friday.

The objects and reasons for the Bill said, “In reality, this is the foundation stone of secularism. Such progressive reforms will not only help to end discrimination against women but also help in strengthening the secular structure and encourage integrity. In fact our social system is replete with injustice, discrimination and corruption which is in conflict with our fundamental rights, hence it needs to be reformed.

“Already there is Penal Code in our country which is equally applicable to all without considering the religion, caste and domicile. But there is no uniform law in our country with regard to divorce and succession and these subjects are controlled by the personal laws. Hence, the UCC should be ensured to all citizens residing in areas where the population of entire geographical area resides.”

This is the second such Bill from the Treasury Benches in the last two months. During the winter session, another BJP MP from Rajasthan Narayan Lal Panchariya had moved such a Bill. But it was not introduced as the Opposition pointed out that the content was against the Constitution.

On Friday, members of the Left parties, the DMK and the MDMK wrote to Chairman demanding that he should not allow the introduction of the UCC Bill by Meena.

CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem said in a letter to the Chairman, “This Bill violates the fundamental aspects of the Constitution and there is a chance to affect the communal harmony of the country. As you may be aware of protests going on in different parts of the country against the CAA, introduction of this Bill in the current session will further aggravate the situation.” .

When the Private Members’ business started, Opposition members, including those belonging to the Congress, the DMK, the Trinamool Congress, the RJD and the Left parties, protested and demanded that the Chair to allow the introduction of the Bill.

Meena introduced another Bill demanding financial assistance to Rajasthan.