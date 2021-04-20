Opposition demands lockdown in Karnataka, grills BJP on Covid handling

Opposition parties in Karnataka grilled the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and demanded lockdown in Bengaluru to bring down rising Covid cases.

At the all-party meeting chaired by Governor Vajubhai Vala, the opposition parties also took the government to task over shortage of oxygen, hospital beds and inadequate facilities to cremate the dead.

The Congress told the government to implement Covid Technical Advisory Committee recommendations in toto and take tough measures to tackle Covid. While former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy demanded lockdown in the State as the only option left with the government to break the infection chain.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who attended the meeting virtually as he is undergoing treatment for Covid in hospital, said he would discuss the issue of lockdown with his ministers and take a decision at the earliest.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah said, “The Governor calling this meeting is unconstitutional. The Chief Minister should check with the attorney general. But I’m here in this meet as a respect to the Governor. But he can’t take decisions, the chief minister should.”

‘Declare health emergency’

The government should declare a health emergency in the state, he said.

The former chief minister also urged the government to ensure local bodies elections are postponed after apprising the State Election Commission. Kumaraswamy, in addition to demanding lockdown, urged the government to enforce statewide measures to scale up health infrastructure at the earliest and impose strict social distancing measures in public in the state.

“Bengaluru and large towns like Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Bidar, and others need to go to lockdown now. We should also prohibit inter-state travel from neighbouring states. Most of our border districts have reported a surge because of this.”

Governor Vajubhai, after listening to suggestions made by opposition and ruling party leaders instructed the state government to take strict measures to contain the Covid-19 second wave in the State.

During the meeting, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar presented a report about Covid-19 situation in the State and measures taken to control further spread of infections.