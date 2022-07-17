Opposition fields former Governor Margaret Alva as VP candidate against NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankhar

Opposition parties have filed former Governor and former Union Minister Margaret Alva as their candidate for the election to the post of Vice President. She will face NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar.

On Saturday, BJP President J P Nadda announced that the West Bengal Governor would be the NDA’s vice-presidential candidate. On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Dhankhar. “Congratulations to Shri @jdhankhar1 ji on being elected as NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate. Born in a simple farmer family, Dhankhar ji’s life was dedicated to the welfare of the people and upliftment of the society. I am sure that his understanding of ground problems and constitutional knowledge will be of great benefit to the country,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Top BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauded Dhankhar as a “kisan-putra” (son of a farmer) and someone who has been working for the betterment of society for a long. Dhankhar’s election as vice president is almost a certainty as the BJP has a majority in the electoral college comprising members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Out of Parliament’s current strength of 780, the BJP alone has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390.