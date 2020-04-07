Opposition lambasts Centre for lifting ban on drugs export

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
The Opposition parties have criticised the Centre’s decision to resume export of hydroxychloroquine and other drugs after US President Donald Trump warned of retaliation. The parties said the Centre has let down the people of the country.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said friendship isn’t about retaliation. “India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first,” he said.
Talking to reporters through video conferencing, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the decision to allow export should have been taken after consulting the States. “A huge number of PPEs and ventilators were exported in the last few days. No details of this have been provided by the Centre yet. This is beyond our understanding,” he said and added that Rajasthan government is taking measures to import PPEs from China to combat the situation.
Gehlot added that the decision to lift the lockdown should not be taken without consulting the States. “It is a question of life and death. The Centre will have to consider all the aspects. We have to save the lives of people. That should be the first priority,” he said.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said: “The statement by US President is unacceptable. But Modi government has succumbed to the threat by allowing the export. That this happened after an expensive gala was organised for him by Modi, instead of preparing to contain Covid-19, shows how this Government has let down India,” said.
“India’s priority must be treatment of Indians in this battle against Covid. By succumbing to Trump’s pressures and threats, Modi cannot be allowed to risk shortages of crucial drugs here. There are no compromises in this struggle to protect Indian lives,” he added.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, also a former under Secretary General of the United Nations, said in post on Twitter: “Never in my decades of experience in world affairs have I heard a Head of State or Govt openly threatening another like this. What makes Indian hydroxychloroquine ‘our supply’, Mr President? It only becomes your supply when India decides to sell it to you.”
Congress’s media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said Trump has no right to threaten India or put pressure on Prime Minister Modi to lift the ban on import. “We hope Modi will take diplomatic measures against such language used by the US President and ensure the safety of Indians,” Surjewala said.
