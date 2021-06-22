National

Opposition moves to unite, include Cong, DMK in initiative

New Delhi | Updated on June 22, 2021

New Delhi: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar (C), TMC Leader Yashwant Sinha (5L), NCP leader Majeed Memon (4L) and other leaders of different opposition parties, and other personalities after the meeting of the Rashtra Manch at the residence of Sharad Pawar, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 22   -  PTI

Meeting at Pawar’s residence takes a call to expand platform, draft alternative agenda

Our Bureau At a meeting convened on Tuesday by former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, who is now with the TMC, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, leaders from Samajwadi Party, National Conference, CPI(M), CPI, Aam Aadmi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal decided to reach out to more opposition parties to forge better unity and work on an alternative vision for the country.

They decided to reach out to other political parties, especially the Congress, DMK and others, and to work on an alternative agenda for political action on issues such as unemployment, inflation, rising fuel prices, farmers’ protest etc.

“This was a first and informal meeting and because of the pandemic situation, the gathering was limited. But our first task is to expand the scope of this platform. The Congress and other political parties have to be a part of it,” Ghanshyam Tiwari told BusinessLine.

When asked if they discussed the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament and Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assembly elections, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Nilotpal Basu said that specific issue was not discussed.

Published on June 22, 2021

