Opposition moves to unite, include Cong, DMK in initiative

At a meeting convened on Tuesday by former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, who is now with the TMC, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, leaders from Samajwadi Party, National Conference, CPI(M), CPI, Aam Aadmi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal decided to reach out to more opposition parties to forge better unity and work on an alternative vision for the country.

They decided to reach out to other political parties, especially the Congress, DMK and others, and to work on an alternative agenda for political action on issues such as unemployment, inflation, rising fuel prices, farmers’ protest etc.

“This was a first and informal meeting and because of the pandemic situation, the gathering was limited. But our first task is to expand the scope of this platform. The Congress and other political parties have to be a part of it,” Ghanshyam Tiwari told BusinessLine.

When asked if they discussed the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament and Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assembly elections, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Nilotpal Basu said that specific issue was not discussed.