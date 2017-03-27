Opposition objects to ‘midnight uploading’ of GST Bills

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced four GST-related Bills in Lok Sabha on Monday amid loud protests by Opposition parties for ‘midnight uploading’ of the Bills, forcing the Lok Sabha Speaker, Sumitra Mahajan, to give a ruling on the issue.
“I am not questioning the merit of the four important Bills,” Congress member K C Venugopal said, raising a point of order as soon as Jaitley got up to introduce the Bills, adding that they had received the copies “just now”.
He said parliamentary procedures must be followed and every member should be given sufficient time to study the proposed legislation as well as a notice should have been given to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General 10 hours earlier, as per the rules.
“The government had enough time to do all this,” he alleged, backed by Opposition benches and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, back after a health-related break, nodding her head in agreement.
Trinamool leader Saugata Roy termed it as a ‘midnight manoeuvre’ by the government, asking the Speaker why it was not included in Monday’s business list and urging her to ensure that Parliamentary procedures are not “upset” and members’ right to read and debate are protected.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs S S Ahluwalia said the Bills were uploaded on the government e-portal on the midnight of Friday after vetting by the Law Ministry. He said the revised list of business could have included this but Saturday and Sunday were holidays.
The Opposition MPs took strong objection to the statement, asking the government how it could expect members to check the website at midnight and why the issue was not discussed at the meeting of Business Advisory Committee last week.
The Speaker, forced to give a ruling by the Opposition, dismissed their objections, saying that the Bills were circulated to all MPs on Saturday morning and that she had now permitted the government to introduce these.
