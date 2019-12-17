Opposition meets President on CAA

The Opposition parties knocked the doors of President Ramnath Kovind against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and seeking judicial probe into the police action against students in several universities across the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that the Centre is committed to give citizenship to refugees and alleged the Congress of trying to mislead people of the country.

Leaders of more than a dozen political parties, led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, met Kovind on Tuesday. Talking to reporters after the meeting, Gandhi said they pleaded with the President to intervene in the situation in the North-East, which is now spreading throughout the country including the Capital because of the CAA.

“It is a very serious situation. We fear that it may spread even further. We are anguished at the manner in which the police have dealt with peaceful demonstrations across India,” she said.

‘Divide and rule policy’

The Congress president added that the Narendra Modi Government seems to have no compulsion when it comes to shutting down people’s voices and implement a legislation, which is not acceptable to the people.

The memorandum submitted by the leaders said people live in fear because of the legislation. “The widespread protests across the country against this enactment is proof of the fear that spread in the minds of common people,” the memorandum said and added that the protests reflect the angst among the public about the consequences of the Act.

“This government’s divide and rule policy and its blatantly divisive agenda has disturbed the peace and harmony throughout the country,” the memorandum added. They also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement that the protesters can be identified from their clothes and said people in highest offices should not make such remarks.

Shah allays fears

Speaking at an event, Home Minister Amit Shah said the Modi government is firm that it will ensure these refugees get Indian citizenship and live as Indians with honour. He urged the students who are opposing the legislation to read it properly and understand its meaning.

“I want to tell our Muslim bothers and sisters, you don’t need to fear. Those who are living in India, there is no need to fear. No one is going to lose Indian citizenship. The Congress is trying to mislead people. The legislation is on the website. Read it. Narendra Modi believes in ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’. No injustice will be done to anyone,” he said.

Trade unions oppose CAA

Meanwhile, the ten central trade unions came in support of the protests against CAA. They urged the Centre to repeal CAA, not to proceed with the National Registry of Citizens and stop police atrocity on the protesters.

“We call upon all affiliated unions to organise wide campaign among the workers participate to the protest actions,” the statement said. “This ill-afford of the BJP Government has caused wide spread protest in all over the country when three persons were killed in police firing in Assam, students and other people were brutally attacked by police and goons in JNU, AMU, Jamia Millia University, etc injuring many, also en mass arresting peaceful protesters. Even sanctity of these institutions was breached by police who never bothered to ask permission from the Vice-Chancellors,” a joint statement of the trade unions said.