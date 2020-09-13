Opposition plans joint offensive against 4 Ordinances

The Opposition parties are trying to put up a joint fight against at least four Ordinances that will come up for Parliament’s approval in the Monsoon session beginning on Monday.

The session is likely to start on a stormy note as the Left has moved an adjournment motion to discuss the reported chargesheet against CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury as a “co-conspirator” in the Delhi riots. The Congress has also said that it will raise the matter in Parliament as it is an attack on democratic rights.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday through video conferencing, senior Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh said Bills based on three Ordinances such as the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance will be opposed without any “ifs and buts.”

He said Congress-ruled States have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against these Ordinances. He said the country is witnessing protests by farmers at various parts of the country against them. “These Ordinances will end MSP and state procurement. Private companies will be the only beneficiaries of these Ordinances. The Centre wants to promote corporate and contract farming,” he said. He added that Congress leaders are in touch with other Opposition parties so that there is a joint fight against the Bills at least in Rajya Sabha.

Banking sector

On the Banking Regulation Act, he said the Congress has five specific objections. He said cooperative banks are part of the structure of cooperatives and ought to be regulated by the State Governments, not by the Centre. He said through the Ordinance the Centre wants to control all key financial intermediaries. He said it would also change the membership structure of a cooperative. “A farmer promoted district cooperative bank could be transferred to the hands of non-farmers. Similarly, a fisherman promoted cooperative could be transferred to the hands of fish traders and non-fisherman,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yechury said his party is opposed to the 11 ordinances promulgated by the government during the lockdown. “Some of these concerning Indian agriculture are extremely dangerous and damaging to our farmers, Indian agriculture and India’s economic sovereignty. The CPI(M) has moved a notice for statutory resolutions opposing these ordinances and demanding their withdrawal in both houses of parliament,” he said.