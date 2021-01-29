Opposition protests outside Parliament; BJP flays Congress

The budget session of Parliament started on a stormy note as the Opposition boycotted President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint session and protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament House complex. They condemned the police attempts to evacuate the protesters from Delhi borders. The BJP termed the Opposition’s stand as ‘unfortunate.’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated to reporters that the three farm laws are meant to help four or five businessmen. He said these protests will reach cities as they are directed against crony capitalists who want to steal the future of farmers and workers.

He said it is important to understand what these three laws are and why farmers across the country are angry. “The first law destroys the mandi system, agricultural markets. The second law allows unlimited storage of grains for four five businesmen and makes it impossible for our farmers to negotiate price. The third law basically says that if the farmers have grievance, they cannot go to court.

“Now, it is very obvious, why the farmers are agitated, because the Government is destroying the livelihoods of India’s farmers,” Gandhi said.

He said the Centre must not think that the farmers are going to go home, they are not going to go home and my concern is that this situation is going to spread. “You are beating them, you are threatening them, you are bullying them, and you are trying to discredit them. The Government needs to talk to the farmers. It needs to give a solution to the farmers and the only solution is repealing these laws and putting the laws into the waste paper basket,” he said.

‘Rahul justifying anarchy’

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it was really unfortunate that the entire Opposition boycotted the Presidential address. “President is above political differences. He’s the Constitutional Head. Respecting him in his address is healthy practice of democracy. Unfortunate that Opposition, especially the Congress who governed this country for 50 years, boycotted it. What tradition are they establishing?,” he asked.

Union Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development Smriti Irani said Rahul Gandhi was trying to justify anarchy through his press conference. “Rahul Gandhi gave a clarion call for violence. Never before we have heard a political leader asking for violence to spread instead of promoting peace. Gandhi declared war on the people of this country,” she said.

‘Standing with farmers’

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said boycotting President’s address doesn’t mean insulting him. “We are standing with farmers and demanding that farm laws be taken back. It is our biggest reason behind boycotting the address. We will debate his speech when there is a Motion of Thanks on it,” Chowdhury said.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said the farm laws should be repealed. “We protested against the President’s address and raised slogans in support of farmers. We were not allowed inside the Central Hall, so we raised slogans at its gate. Farmers are being called traitors. So, we boycotted the address,” Singh added.

Left MPs separately marched near Parliament demanding justice for farmers. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said Kovind’s speech was misleading. Yechury claimed that to say that the three farm laws were properly discussed is a gross misrepresentation of facts. “These ‘important farm bills’ were passed in a din, not allowing any discussion, negating voting and suspending MPs who demanded a vote.

All this in a tearing hurry in the midst of a raging pandemic. All parliamentary procedures were violated, refusing parliamentary committees’ right to scrutiny, winter session was cancelled yet they claim passage after ‘extensive deliberations’,” he added.