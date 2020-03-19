Opposition questions Govt seeking ‘millions of call records’

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Denying the Opposition’s allegations that the Centre’s decision to seek call records from private operators was an infringement of privacy, the Centre said the data was taken to study the issue of call drops. The Opposition said the Centre is trying to convert the country into a surveillance state.
Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, told reporters on Thursday that the government is seeking call data records of millions of telecom users from nine States and NCT of Delhi on a regular basis. “This is a clear violation of the existing guidelines and rules and also breaches the privacy of the concerned citizens,” he said.
He added that in 2013, when the issue of accessing call data records of the Late Arun Jaitley came up in Parliament, the then government had issued guidelines that the call data records can only be sought in specific cases on an order from the Home Secretary and also by the Superintendents of Police.
Sharma demanded that the Centre place all orders of the Home Secretary vis-a-vis the present issue in the House so that the Centre’s intention can be assessed.
Law and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said call records have been sought with the approval and cooperation of telecom operators to deal with issue of call drops. “I want to assure that there is no surveillance, no phone tapping, no call recording,” he said and added that there is no invasion of privacy. Sharma, however, said what the minister said is in violation of the guideline and the law, when it concerns an Indian citizen’s privacy, as laid down by the Supreme Court also. “We are concerned that by these actions, India is being converted in to a surveillance state and what is happened and what continues to happen, is illegal and in violation of law,” he added.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one ...
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...