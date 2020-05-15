Opposition slams third installment of package

The Opposition parties termed the “installments” of financial packages as jumlas and repackaging of existing schemes. The Congress urged the Centre to not to turn a blind eye towards the plight of farmers. The Left said such an attitude of the Centre will prove devastating for the rural economy.

The Congress said the ₹20 lakh crore package of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being now declared by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in installments has now been proved as a package of 13 zeroes. “Not even a single rupee has gone to the pockets of farmers. Big announcements, but less substance is the hallmark of Modi regime. The Centre should not misdirect farmers like this,” said party’s chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the announcement is yet another mega repackaging. “Part 3 of the ₹20 lakh crore financial package on Agriculture deals more with post-Covid period rather than addressing the crisis itself and its devastating impact on rural India. Agricultural distress was deepening even before the Pandemic. Rabi harvest is still not procured at MSP. Kharrif sowing will begin in June. There’s acute shortage of seeds, fertilisers and other inputs. This package doesn’t even recognise this, let alone financially assisting farmers,” Yechury said.