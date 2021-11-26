Opposition to boycott “Samvidhan Divas” function

Setting the tone for the Winter Session of Parliament beginning on Monday, the Opposition parties have decided to boycott a function to commemorate ‘Samvidhan Divas’ on Friday at the Central Hall of Parliament House.

A meeting of the Congress leaders had decided on Thursday to reach out to other political parties on boycotting the function.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Anand Sharma and Jairam Ramesh spoke to leaders of other parties on boycotting the function. The Congress has been demanding that the Bill to repeal the three farm laws should be brought in the first day of the winter session. 14 parties including Left parties, Trinamool Congress, RJD, Shiv Sena, NCP, SP, IUML and DMK decided not to attend the function as per the Congress’s request.

President Ramnath Kovind will release the digital version of Constituent Assembly debates, digital version of calligraphed copy of the Constitution, updated copy of Constitution and will also inaugurate ‘Online Quiz on Constitutional Democracy’ on Friday.