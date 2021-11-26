Opposition to boycott “Samvidhan Divas” function

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Setting the tone for the Winter Session of Parliament beginning on Monday, the Opposition parties have decided to boycott a function to commemorate ‘Samvidhan Divas’ on Friday at the Central Hall of Parliament House.
A meeting of the Congress leaders had decided on Thursday to reach out to other political parties on boycotting the function.
Also read: Winter Session of Parliament from Nov 29 to Dec 23
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Anand Sharma and Jairam Ramesh spoke to leaders of other parties on boycotting the function. The Congress has been demanding that the Bill to repeal the three farm laws should be brought in the first day of the winter session. 14 parties including Left parties, Trinamool Congress, RJD, Shiv Sena, NCP, SP, IUML and DMK decided not to attend the function as per the Congress’s request.
President Ramnath Kovind will release the digital version of Constituent Assembly debates, digital version of calligraphed copy of the Constitution, updated copy of Constitution and will also inaugurate ‘Online Quiz on Constitutional Democracy’ on Friday.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...