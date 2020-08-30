Opposition to raise FB-BJP ‘nexus’ in Parliament

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
The controversy over the alleged nexus between Facebook India and the ruling BJP is likely to create uproarious scenes in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Opposition is likely to target the Centre over the revelations made by certain media reports from the United States that the India chapter of Facebook and WhatsApp was working in tandem with the BJP.
After the Congress, the CPI(M) is also learnt to have demanded a discussion on the issue in Parliament and in the Standing Committee on Information Technology, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the issue, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had said recently that it is equally worrisome that government bodies, institutions and departments have worked in close cooperation with Facebook.
He termed the step as tantamount to subvert country’s democracy and said the Centre has possibly compromised India’s interests.
The Left party is of the opinion that the conduct of Facebook is serious in nature and has far-reaching implications on the right to unbiased information.
“This exposure raises serious questions about the huge social media investment and operations of the BJP and its role in promoting hate between communities. The recent investment of Facebook in Reliance strengthens the apprehension of monopoly control, especially, in the absence of an effective social media internal regulatory oversight. The huge financial resources at the disposal of BJP aided further by the opaque electoral bonds scheme completely ensures its control over social media,” CPI(M) said in a recent statement.
Party’s spokesman Abhishek Singhvi said the issue will be raised in both the Houses.
