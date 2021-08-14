Opposition, treasury benches like my two eyes: RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu, said on Friday an appropriate view of the unruly scenes witnessed in the Upper House would be taken after detailed consideration.

In an informal interaction with some media persons, the Rajya Sabha chairman asserted that the opposition and treasury benches in the House are like his two eyes and are equal for him.

“He said a proper vision is possible with two eyes and that he holds both the sides in equal esteem,” a statement by Naidu’s office quoted him as saying.

Also see: Ethics Committee of RS to take up complaints against Opposition MPs

Asked about the action being contemplated against those involved in unruly scenes in the Rajya Sabha during the recently-held Monsoon Session, Naidu said detailed consideration of the matter is underway.

Collective decisions and collective responsibility

He said, on many occasions it is the collective responsibility of both the sides to enable smooth functioning of the House.

“If anybody holds a different view about my handling of the proceedings in the House, I would leave it to their wisdom,” said Naidu, according to the statement.

On the issue of persistent disruptions in parliament, Naidu said the legislatures are meant for debate and discussion and political battles should not be fought on the 'Table of the House'.

Talking about referring bills to select committees of the House, he said whenever differences persist on such matters, the House collectively takes a decision and the Chair cannot force it one way or the other, the statement added.