Ordnance Factories unions withdraw strike

The joint trade unions deferred the strike at 41 Ordnance factories across the country after an assurance by the Centre that a high-level committee will look into the concerns over the move corporatise the Ordnance Factories Board.

The Centre also told the unions that no final decision has been taken yet on the corporatising OFB.

Secretary, Defence Production Ajay Kumar, hours before taking the charge of Defence Secretary, had met the leaders of trade unions on Friday. After the discussion with the senior officials, the trade unions met to take a final decision on the matter.

"Considering the statement/assurance of the secretary defence production that no final decision has yet been taken about converting the Ordnance Factories Board as a corporation and (to address) all the concerns expressed by the federations a high-level committee will be constituted and that the high level committee will interact with federations and CDRA, we have taken a decision to postpone/ defer the strike. The workers will resume work from 6 am on Monday," a statement by the three major trade unions said.