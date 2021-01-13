Organic BPS announces Second Purpose Roundtable

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Kochi based Organic BPS, a Purpose Branding Company, will host the Second Purpose Roundtable on January 15, featuring Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director Nestle India, and Arun Maira, former Planning Commission member & former Chairman Boston Consulting Group. They would discuss the theme ‘Higher Purpose of Business – Transcending CSR.
Ít had launched a Centre for Higher Purpose in Business to promote the philosophy – Doing Good is Good Business — on the occasion of its 21st anniversary.
Dileep Narayanan, Founder and Brand Mentor, Organic BPS, said that the Centre for Higher Purpose in Business (CHPB), a global community of thought leaders from business, consulting, and academia would evolve a body of knowledge through co-creation of insightful ideas. The Purpose Round Table, a series of thought leadership conversations, would be the centre’s first initiative.
Global Thought Leaders who came together for the first Purpose Round Table echoed that Purpose is imperative for Business and businesses cannot march ahead without adhering to a higher purpose. Participating in the discussion, Azad Moopen, Chairman & Managing Director of DM Aster Health Care said that profit becomes just a by-product for organisations practising a higher purpose.
