Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Working President and Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao, has said that his party is seeking a positive vote, showing a good scorecard during the last two terms.

Addressing the Meet-the-Press here on Saturday ahead of the poll to the State Assembly next month, he said that the State has achieved a good balance of economic growth and welfare. “We fared very well with regard to the debt to Gross State Domestic Product ratio and achieving growth. We are among the list of top-5 performing States,” he said.

“The per capita income has trebled in the last 10 years. The State is producing over three core tonnes of paddy, becoming one of the top paddy producing States in the country,” he said.

The IT exports of the State went up to Rs 2.41 lakh crore in 2022-23. The exports went up by Rs 57,000 crore in just one year, which is equivalent to Rs 57,000 crore exports that the State witnessed at the time of the formation of the State in 2014,” he said.

Claiming that no other State in the country could witness such an all-round development, he said his party was confidently going back to the people, seeking their support to come back to power for a third term.

Rebutting the Opposition criticism that the State Government was indiscriminately raising loans, he said his Government made good use of the borrowings. “We used it on developing infrastructure,” he said.

Stating that the Opposition Congress Party has become a ‘white elephant’, he alleged that the party was responsible for the woes of Telangana. “It was responsible for the formation of Andhra Pradesh in 1956, annexing the Telangana region to it. It took over 50 years to correct it. It tried to suppress the movement for a separate State,” he said.

On the sinking of a few pillars at the Medigadda barrage last week, he said a team from the Central Dam Safety Organisation was assessing the impact. “I assure you that it is not going to put any burden on the State exchequer. The agency responsible for it (L&T built the barrage on the design provided by the State Government) would rectify the mistakes,” he said.

