Over 107 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 25, 2021

‘More than 12.75 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with States and UTs’

More than 107.22 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

More than 12.75 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with States and UTs, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

More than 107.22 crore (1,07,22,89,365) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through the central channel and direct State procurement category, it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost, it said.

