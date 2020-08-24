Over 11,000 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State continues to ride the Covid pandemic wave with more than 10,000 fresh infections being reported every day for the last 10 days. There are 1.68 lakh active cases in the State.

On Monday evening 11,015 new cases were reported in the state, while the Sunday’s figure was a bit lower at 10,441, a Maharashtra Public Health Department press statement said.

Monday also saw 14,219 patients being discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of discharged patients to 5.02 lakh, after full recovery. The recovery rate in the State is at 72.47 per cent. The State also saw 212 Covid related deaths with a case fatality rate of 3.24 per cent.

The statement said that out of 36.63 lakh laboratory samples, 6.93 lakh have been tested positive (18.92 per cent) for Covid until Monday. Currently, 33, 922 people are in institutional quarantine facilities.

There are 1,68,126 active cases in the State. A granular district-wise picture shows that Pune district with 43,065 cases, is the highest in the State. Thane is a distinct second with 19,335 cases and Mumbai district at third position with 18,267.