Over 1.14 crore migrants went back home: Centre

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
More than 1.14 crore workers returned to their native places during the lockdown, the Union Labour Ministry the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Ministry said Uttar Pradesh saw the highest reverse migration with more than 30 lakh workers going back to their villages followed by Bihar and West Bengal that received 15 lakh and 13 lakh migrants, respectively.
Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar claimed in his reply that most of the workers have gone back to their original or other workplaces and “engaged themselves in productive employment”. The only information the Centre has about the deaths of migrants was from Madhya Pradesh, where 17 workers died when a train rammed onto them while they were walking over the rail lines.
The Ministry said it had set up 20 control rooms to record the grievances of workers. “During the lockdown, more than 15,000 complaints of the workers were resolved through these control rooms and due to the intervention of Ministry more than two lakh workers were paid their due wages amounting to about ₹295 crore,” the reply said.
Replying another question, the Centre said it does not approve the estimates by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) that around 10 crore youngsters are searching for jobs. “Data captured in private domain are not referred in government sphere,” it said.
On the Indian Labour Conference, the tripartite body on labour issues, the Centre the next meeting could be held once the pandemic situation gets over.
“The 47th Session of the Indian Labour Conference was scheduled to meet on February 26 and 27, 2018, however, the same was postponed due to administrative reasons. Next meeting of the ILC would be possible after the normalisation of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic crisis in the country,” the Centre said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...