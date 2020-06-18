Over 12,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

In a massive jump of Covid-19 cases, India has recorded up to 12,881 new infections over the past 24 hours. This is the first time that the number of new cases has breached the 12,000-mark.

Until June 18, 3,66,946 cases were recorded by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), a 3.63 per cent increase over June 17, until which India had recorded 35,4065 cases. The difference between June 17 and 18, determines the new infections recorded over 24 hours.

Of the 3,66,946 Covid-19 cases, up to 1,94,325 (53 per cent) are said to have recovered while another 12,237 (3.3 per cent) have died.

Between June 16 (3,43,091) and June 17 (3,54,065), up to 10,974 cases were recorded. The number of new infections recorded every 24 hours is constantly rising in India at the moment.

Samples tested

According to data received from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) the number of samples tested for SARS-CoV2, which causes Covid-19, in one day (June 17), stood at 1,65,412. ICMR has tested up to 62,49,668 samples for the virus till date.

As cases in the national capital surge to reach 47,102, the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) has said that all its beneficiaries will receive 24x7 assistance in respect of tele homecare for Covid-19.

While Delhi has ramped up its testing in light of rising cases, Karnataka has stated that for effective surveillance it is going to start random testing using the DNA-based reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) technique to pool samples and conduct tests for slum dwellers, vendors in malls, super markets and markets, footpaths, and delivery boys of food chains and couriers. The State has said that it will give preference to persons over 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities. The idea is to test those who are likely to come in contact with a maximum number of people.