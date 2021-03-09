Over 1.5 lakh vaccinated in Karnataka

Over 1.5 lakh people were vaccinated in Karnatakaon Tuesday. After the State increased the vaccination centres, inoculation is being carried out at a brisk pace.

As many as 1,37,548 senior citizens and 23,236 co-morbid individuals between 45-60 years have been vaccinated as on March 9. Cumulatively from January 16 to March 9, total number of people vaccinated stood at 10,57,677.

“In addition to vaccination by appointment, private hospitals have begun to allow walk-in registrations thereby increasing the State’s coverage,” said K Sudhakar Health and Medical Education Minister. Earlier in the day, the minister tweeted, “Marching towards a Covid-19 free State. Crossed 10 lakh inoculations on Monday, March 8.”