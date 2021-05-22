National

Over 1.6 crore Covid vaccine doses still available with States, UTs: Health Ministry

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 22, 2021

A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a hospital in Bikaner, Saturday, May 22   -  PTI

About 2.67 lakh vaccine doses will be received in the next 3 days

More than 1.60 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and over 2.67 lakh doses will be supplied to them in the next three day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said more than 21 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories (UTs).

Also read: India reports less than 3 lakh cases on the 6th consecutive day

“Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average up to May 21, including wastage, is 19,73,61,311 doses (as per data available at 8 am today),” it said.

“More than 1.60 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses (1,60,13,409) are still available with the states/UTs to be administered,” the statement said.

It said that 2,67,110 vaccine doses “are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next three days”.

Published on May 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.