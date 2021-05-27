Over 18 lakh people vaccinated on May 26

India vaccinated over 18 lakh people against Covid-19 on Wednesday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of May 27, 7 am, 18,85,805 people received the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 17,33,643 received the first dose while 1,52,162 received the second.

India’s cumulative vaccine doses administered have reached 20,26,95,874. Of this, 15,90,25,328 are first doses while 4,36,70,546 are second doses.

As for the state-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 1,69,20,616 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,36,81,405 and Rajasthan at 1,33,05,224.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 44,31,707 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 39,91,433 and West Bengal at 38,36,569.

In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 2,13,52,323 total doses administered. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,70,74,158 and Rajasthan at 1,63,64,179.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 27.4 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 24,19,907, down by 75,684. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 2,83,135 to 246,33,951. 3847 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 315235, as per the official data.