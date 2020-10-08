Over 2 crore people were served Shiv Bhojan Thali in Maharashtra: Chhagan Bhujbal

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
The Maharashtra Government had started Shiv Bhojan Scheme so that the poor, farmers, laborers and students of the state do not go hungry. From January 26 to October 8, over two crore people have served Shiv Bhojan Thali (plate) in the state, said Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Chhagan Bhujbal in a media statement.
The heavily subsidised food served as savior especially during the lock down imposed by the Covid outbreak. When the scheme was launched in January a plate of rice along with vegetables, dal and chapatis costed ₹10 but after the lockdown was imposed the price was slashed to ₹5, which will remain in effect till March 2021.
Till July 30.03 lakh plates were sold, the number increased to 30.60 lakh in August and by October 7, a total of 1.99 crore plates has been sold to the needy citizens, the statement said.
The scheme was extended to the Taluka level since April and the consumption of the number of plates in each district increased five fold. The time of serving meal has been increased from 11 to 3 am. The government provides ₹45 per plate for urban areas and ₹30 per plate for rural areas as a subsidy.
