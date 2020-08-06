Patients recovery from Covid reaches 3-lakh mark in Maharashtra

The number of patients who have been cured of Covid has reached 3.05 lakh in Maharashtra since the pandemic outbreak in March. On Wednesday, 6,165 patients were cured and discharged from hospital, while 10,309 new patients have been registered. The rate of patients getting cured is at 65.25 per cent, said State Health Minister, Rajesh Tope in a media statement.

On Wednesday, the number of patients under active treatment has also reached 1.45 lakh in the state with 334 deaths. Out of 24.13 lakh pathology samples sent to the various laboratories in the state, 4,68,265 have been tested positive, which is 19.40 per cent of the total samples. Currently, 9.43 lakh persons are in home quarantine, and 36,466 people are in institutional quarantine across the state, the statement said.

The number of COVID positive patients remains the highest in the state with 39,385 in the Pune district. At second place is Thane district with 30,406 patients. Mumbai district is a distinct third with 20,679 patients. On the other end of the spectrum is the remote Bhandra district with 59, the Naxal infested Gadchiroli with 87 and Wardha at 86.