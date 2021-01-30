Over 37 lakh beneficiaries receive Covid shot till date

The number of Covid vaccinations in the country crossed 37 lakh on Saturday as the Union Health Secretary convened a meeting of his counterparts in the States to take stock of the vaccination situation which is still tottering in many States.

On Saturday, 2,06,130 beneficiaries were vaccinated across the country till 7 pm, as per the provisional numbers released by the Health Ministry. There were 71 reported adverse events following immunisation on Saturday, it said.

“While some States and UTs have more than 50 per cent coverage, they were all advised to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries as there are many States and UTs that need to improve their performance on this parameter,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told the States.

Glitches fixed

He said Covid-19 vaccine is available in sufficient quantity and technical glitches on CoWIN have now been resolved. Bhushan also asked States/UTs to hold regular review meetings of the State, District and Block Task Force so that the emerging challenges assessed and addressed them at at the appropriate levels.

Bhushan also pointed that there is a huge scope for improvement in the number of average vaccinations per session carried out in the States. The State Health Secretaries were asked to analyse the daily variation in the number of average vaccinations and take steps to increase them.

The Centre has already decided to commence vaccination of frontline workers from first week of February and State and UT health authorities were advised to undertake the necessary planning for ensuring smooth implementation of this phase.