Over 40k coronavirus cases recorded in India, highest in 111 days

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
As many as 40,953 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases beyond 2.88 lakh in India.
Barring four States in northeast and Lakshadweep, all other States and Union Territories reported an increase in active caseload as compared to the previous day, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Saturday.
Registering an increase for the tenth day in a row, the total active caseload has reached 2,88,394, which now comprises 2.49 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.12 per cent, the data stated.
The daily rise in infections (40,953) was the highest recorded in 111 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,558 with 188 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. On November 29, 2020, 41,810 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,07,332, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.38 per cent, the data stated.
Meanwhile, the number of vaccinations carried out in the country is 4.20 crore, with around 27.24 lakh vaccine doses administered on Friday. While 24,15,800 people received the first dose on Friday, 3,07,775 people received their second shot. With this, the number of beneficiaries received the first dose crossed 3.48 crore, which those completed both the doses were over 72 lakh.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the Lok Sabha, on Friday, that the government will not inoculate every adult Indian against Covid-19, and there is no plan to include Covid-19 vaccination in the universal immunisation programme.
Maharashtra with 25,681 new cases continued to report the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases, followed by Punjab (2,440) and Kerala (1,984). Karnataka (1,587), Gujarat (1,415), Madhya Pradesh (1,140), Chhattisgarh (1,097) and Tamil Nadu (1,087) are other States that reported more than 1,000 new cases on Friday.
In the last 24 hours, as many as 188 persons succumbed to their infection, taking the total death toll so far to 1,59,588.
