Over 50% newly-elected Delhi MLAs have serious criminal cases: ADR analysis

Thirty-seven of the 70 newly-elected MLAs in Delhi have declared serious criminal cases including attempt-to-murder, and at least one related to rape, according to a study.

An analysis of the declarations made by these MLAs reveals that 43 of them face criminal cases, of whom 37 have declared serious charges including those related to rape, attempt to murder and crime against women, as per a study by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non-government organisation working on electoral reforms.

Of the 37 MLAs, 13 have declared cases related to crimes against women includingone with cases related to rape.

In the previous Assembly, 24 MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

The study also finds that 45 AAP MLAs and seven BJP MLAs have declared assets worth more than ₹1 crore each.

Among major parties, the average assets per MLA for 62 AAP legislators is ₹14.96 crore and the average assets of the eight BJP MLAs is ₹9.10 crore.

AAP MLA Dharampal Lakra, who has won from Mundka constituency, has assets worth over ₹292 crore and is the richest legislator in the new Assembly.

He is followed by RK Puram MLA Pramila Tokas, with over ₹80 crore and Patel Nagar MLA Raaj Kumar Anand with assets worth ₹78 crore.

At ₹76,000, Mangolpuri MLA Rakhi Birla has declared the least amount of asset.

The average assets per MLA in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 has more than doubled to₹14.29 crore, from ₹6.29 crore in 2015, the ADR report added.