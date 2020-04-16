Over 50,000 under surveillance; total number of Covid-19 cases crosses 300 in J&K

According to a state official of the Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir, more than 50,000 travellers, including those in contact with suspected cases, have been put under surveillance. While, the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in J&K stands at 300, with 54 reported from the Jammu region while 246 are from Kashmir, as per media reports.

“The Covid-19 outbreak surprised us all in a sense that a large chunk of people from Kashmir travels outside and abroad. The number is huge, and it was unexpected. What troubled us is that majority of the travellers from Kashmir concealed their travel histories. With the efforts of the administration, most of them have been traced and quarantined,” the official said to media.

The official added that tests are being conducted and there are sufficient testing kits. “There will be aggressive sampling in the coming days. We want to lift over 800 samples per day, and we will make it happen,” he assured.

“It is good for all that those who are being tested positive are isolated. Testing is very important to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak,” he added.

He informed that a couple of days ago, the authorities had received 4,000 testing kits and more kits are on the way.

Among the 300 Covid-19 cases, Srinagar has the highest rate of active as well as recovery cases. Eleven patients from Srinagar have recovered from the disease, and at present, there are 64 cases. Ten patients from North Kashmir’s Bandipora have also recovered followed by Shopian 2, Udhampur 4, Budgam and Jammu 3, while one patient each has recovered in Pulwama, Rajouri, and Kishtwar.

The official said that among the 300 positive cases, 260 are active, 36 have recovered and four have died due to the deadly virus.