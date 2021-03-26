National

Over 59,000 people test positive for Covid-19 on Thursday

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 26, 2021

Maharashtra alone reports close to 36,000 cases; total active cases in the country stands at 4.21 lakh

India reported 59,118 new Covid-19 cases — close to 36,000 in Maharashtra alone — during the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the country to over 4.21 lakh, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

During the same period, around 23.59 lakh vaccinations were carried out in the country, taking the cumulative vaccine shots delivered in the country to 5.55 crore. As many as 4.7 crore beneficiaries received the first dose of the vaccine, over 85 lakh completed the course by receiving both the shots.

Covid-19 infects cells in mouth, study finds

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research collaborated with the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) to carried phase II/III bridge trials of Novovax and first three volunteers of 1,600 participants have already been recruited for the study. This is the second Covid-19 vaccine that SII is seeking to bring to India.

Apart from Maharashtra, nine other States reported more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases on Thursday. They include Punjab (2,661), Karnataka (2,523), Chhattisgarh (2,419), Kerala (1,989), Gujarat (1,961), Madhya Pradesh (1,865), Tamil Nadu (1,779), Delhi (1,515) and Haryana (1,053).

7 in 10 Covid-19 patients experience symptoms lingering for months: Study

As many as 257 people succumbed to the Covid-19 infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1.60.949.

Published on March 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

vaccines and immunisation
coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.