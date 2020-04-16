Over 70 families in Delhi quarantined after pizza delivery person tests positive for Covid-19

Over 70 families have been quarantined in Delhi after a pizza delivery person tested positive for Covid-19, according to media reports.

A 19-year-old pizza delivery person tested positive for Covid-19 in Malviya Nagar of South Delhi on Tuesday. Authorities have traced his activities and identified 72 families to whom the person made deliveries within the last 15 days, in areas such as Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Savitri Nagar, according to an NDTV report. The delivery agent has been admitted to RML hospital. The families have been asked to home quarantine and will be monitored by the authorities.

Authorities have also quarantined 16 of the delivery person’s colleagues at the pizza outlet where he worked, a News18 report said.

Some of these deliveries were made through Zomato, which has issued a statement on the situation.

"All the co-workers of the said rider have tested negative and as a precaution, the restaurant where the rider worked has suspended operations," the food delivery company said in its statement.

Domino’s Pizza issued a statement clarifying that the incident did not pertain to any of its chains.

“You might have come across a recent news item about a pizza delivery person testing positive for Covid-19 in South Delhi. In the interest of customers having full information, we would like to clarify that this does not pertain to Domino’s Pizza,” it said.