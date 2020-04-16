Over 70 families in Delhi quarantined after pizza delivery person tests positive for Covid-19

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Over 70 families have been quarantined in Delhi after a pizza delivery person tested positive for Covid-19, according to media reports.
A 19-year-old pizza delivery person tested positive for Covid-19 in Malviya Nagar of South Delhi on Tuesday. Authorities have traced his activities and identified 72 families to whom the person made deliveries within the last 15 days, in areas such as Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Savitri Nagar, according to an NDTV report. The delivery agent has been admitted to RML hospital. The families have been asked to home quarantine and will be monitored by the authorities.
Authorities have also quarantined 16 of the delivery person’s colleagues at the pizza outlet where he worked, a News18 report said.
Some of these deliveries were made through Zomato, which has issued a statement on the situation.
"All the co-workers of the said rider have tested negative and as a precaution, the restaurant where the rider worked has suspended operations," the food delivery company said in its statement.
Domino’s Pizza issued a statement clarifying that the incident did not pertain to any of its chains.
“You might have come across a recent news item about a pizza delivery person testing positive for Covid-19 in South Delhi. In the interest of customers having full information, we would like to clarify that this does not pertain to Domino’s Pizza,” it said.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...