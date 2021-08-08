Over 80% of men and women in Tamil Nadu are ready to get vaccinated: DPH Survey

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH), government of Tamil Nadu on Sunday said that among the unvaccinated people, 80.3 per cent of males and 81.6 per cent of females in the State were ready to get themselves vaccinated.

This was based on a vaccine hesitancy survey carried out by the public health directorate across all districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, during July. The survey was conducted under the guidance of Director of Public Health, Dr TS Selvavinayagam.

“Vaccine hesitancy was observed in 19.7 per cent and 18.4 per cent of the males and females respectively. The difference among gender was not statistically significant,” the survey observed.

Understand perception

The survey was conducted in 95 randomly-chosen clusters in the State with each cluster consisting of 30 random houses. The houses were visited physically and one family member was chosen by a random method from each house. They were interviewed to understand their perception towards Covid-19 vaccine, after verifying their vaccination status.

“When the place of residence was taken into consideration, 82.5 per cent of those residing in urban area and 79.7 per cent of the rural area were willing to get vaccinated. Vaccine hesitancy was present among 17.5 per cent and 20.3 per cent of the rural residents respectively,” the survey noted. The survey also found that vaccine hesitancy was highest among those aged above 60 years at 27.6 per cent while 16.9 per cent of those aged between 18-44 years of age and 18.2 per cent of those aged between 45-60 years of age were hesitant to receive the vaccine.

“The Department of Public Health & Preventive Medicine will focus awareness activities to address misconceptions regarding Covid-19 vaccine prevalent among the population. People above 60 would be given special attention due to higher rate of reluctance,” the result concluded.