Over 89 lakh children receive polio drops on Sunday

Against a target of over 17 crore children expected to receive polio drops on the national polio immunisation day, Polio Ravivar, over 89 lakh children below the age of five, a little more than 5 per cent, were immunised on Sunday.

The polio campaign was launched by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday by administering polio drops to some children, according to an official statement.

The statement said as per a provisional report available, close to 89 lakh children were immunised on Sunday through close to 7 lakh booths manned by around 12 lakh vaccinators and 1.8 lakh supervisors.

Now, over the next two to five days, volunteers will go house-to-house to vaccinate children who missed getting the polio drops at the booths. Vaccination teams have also been deployed at bus terminals, railway stations, airports and ferry crossing to vaccinate children in transit to ensure no child misses the life-saving dose, the statement said.