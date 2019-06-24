Over 90% of Maharashtra covered by south-west monsoon: IMD

The south-west monsoon has arrived in more than 90 per cent of Maharashtra and is likely to cover the entire state in the next four to five days, an India Meteorological Department official said Monday.

Among the regions yet to be covered is Mumbai, he added.

“Monsoon has covered 92-93 per cent of the total area in Maharashtra. In next four to five days, the entire state is likely to come under monsoon,” he said.

“The remaining seven to eight per cent area in the state comprises Mumbai, northern part of Konkan and extreme northern part of central Maharashtra,” the IMD official said.

He said since the monsoon is active, widespread rain is likely in Konkan and neighbouring Goa.

“Central Maharashtra is likely to get widespread rain between June 26-28. Marathwada got widespread rain on Monday but it will reduce partially from Tuesday,” he informed.

Rain is also expected in the state’s Vidarbha region, he said.