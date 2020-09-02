Overseas education: 42% of Indian students embrace blended learning due to Covid, says survey

Edvoy, an education consultancy platform, carried out a survey on students’ interest in applying for higher education abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The study indicated that 35 per cent of the students desire to go to Canada for higher education in September 2020, and 33 per cent of students voted for Ireland.

Conversely, the survey also revealed that for the January 2021 intake, the United States has been voted as the most-preferred study abroad destination by the students followed by Canada.

The survey highlights that 43 per cent of the students have planned to go ahead with their education in the US.

Worldwide lockdown

The imposition of worldwide lockdown led to travel bans and quarantines, and closure of all educational institutes. As an outcome of the situation, several international universities showed a willingness to adopt a blended learning model.

The survey showed that 42 per cent of the students, aspiring to study in UK universities, embraced the idea of blended learning, a mix of face-to-face and online learning.

Last month, the UK Home Office had also announced that international students can start their courses online and join on campus by April 2021 to be eligible for the graduate route eligibility.

Sadiq Basha, CEO and Founder of Edvoy, said in the official release: “At Edvoy, we are trying to do what’s best for students seeking to study abroad. The survey conducted was primarily to understand how the coronavirus pandemic has altered the decision of students planning to study in international universities.”

Basha added: “We want to reiterate that we are with the student and the higher education community, as it becomes demandingly necessary to help them in this time of crisis. We are taking measures to mentor and guide students to take the right decision for their future.”

The education consultancy platform surveyed 4,000 Indian students applying in the colleges located in UK, US, Canada, and Ireland.