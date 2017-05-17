Over-speeding vehicles in Kaziranga National Park to pay Rs 5K

Lambo pulls the magical Sián out of its hat
Any vehicle found over-speeding inside the Kaziranga National Park will have to pay an environmental compensation of Rs 5,000 besides a challan under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, the National Green Tribunal announced today.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar passed the order, after the director of the park, who was present before the bench, informed that four animals have died since January this year, despite installation of sensor-operated automatic traffic barriers to prevent these deaths.
“Every vehicle challaned for over-speeding will have to pay an environment compensation of Rs 5,000 per accident over and above the challan as prescribed under the MV Act,” the bench said.
Earlier, the bench had asked the Assam government and the director of the Kaziranga National Park to inform about the number of animals which have died due to vehicular movement along the highway.
The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by environmentalist Rohit Choudhury opposing the expansion of NH-37 which passes from Jakhalabandha to Bokakhat through the Kaziranga Park.
The NGT had earlier ordered the demolition of roadside shops and eateries along the animal corridors near Kaziranga, among a slew of directions in the wake of increasing wildlife casualties due to vehicular movement on the adjacent highway.
The Gauhati High Court, however, had stayed the order on demolishing shops and ‘dhabas’ located within 100 metres of National Highway 37.
The green panel had also asked the Assam government to ensure fixation of sensor-operated automatic barriers at the animal corridors and ascertain whether speed-checking cameras were in working condition or not.
It had also directed the Union Ministry to take clear instructions as to whether or not it proposed the issue of any draft notification in regard to Kaziranga Eco Sensitive Zone.
