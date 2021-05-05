Oxygen from Bahrain lands in Mangaluru

New Mangalore Port received oxygen cargo from Bahrain on Wednesday.

Indian Navy’s INS Talwar, carrying 40 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in cryogenic containers donated by the Kingdom of Bahrain, berthed at the New Mangalore Port on Wednesday afternoon.

Yatish Baikampady, member of the Karnataka State Management Committee of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), said that Red Cross is the consignee of 40 tonne liquid oxygen supplies.

The Honorary Secretary of the Dakshina Kannada branch of IRCS, Prabhakar Sharma, took delivery of the supply on Wednesday. The supply will be handed over to the Karnataka Government, he said.

In a tweet Customs Department said that Mangaluru Customs facilitated the swift clearance of medical oxygen containers imported on board the INS Talwar from Bahrain at New Mangalore Port.

In another tweet, the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mansukh Mandaviya, thanked Bahrain for helping India.