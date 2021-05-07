Oxygen generator plant starts functioning at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital

The first of the four oxygen generator plants allotted to Kerala by the Union government has started functioning at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

The plant, which operates on PSA (pressure swing absorption) technology, will run-round-the clock and can generate 600 litres of oxygen per minute. Of these four plants that are being set up in the State, the unit set up here at a cost of around Rs1.5 crore is the smallest.

The new plant will supply oxygen to 250 beds in eight wards where Covid patients are under treatment. The plant draws air, compresses it, and provides oxygen of 95 per cent concentration via pipelines.

According to hospital authorities, the new plant would reduce the hospital’s dependence on oxygen supply from outside.

MCH is the largest tertiary care facility for Covid patients in Ernakulam district. The other PSA-based plants are coming up at the medical colleges in Thrissur, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram.