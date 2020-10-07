Oxygen supplies would be back to normal, said Maharashtra Industry Minister

In the next fortnight, the oxygen supplies required by the industry would be back to normal, said Industry Minister of Maharashtra, Subhash Desai in a media statement.

An online meeting with oxygen suppliers and entrepreneurs was held under the chairmanship of the Minister. A detailed discussion was held on the oxygen shortage experienced by the industry. Oxygen is an important ingredient in processing and manufacturing industries.

MIDC CEO P Anbalgan, Industry Development Commissioner Harshdeep Kamble and Gas Association President Saket Tiku were also present.

A month ago, the state government had issued an order to reserve 80 per cent oxygen production for Covid patients. This has caused a huge shortage of oxygen to the industry. Even so, the pandemic condition has been improving over the course of the month. Keeping the Health department requirements in mind, the supply to the industries will also be improved, Desai said.

The state is currently producing 1,000 metric tons of oxygen, but production capacity is 1,300 metric tons. Therefore, the suppliers should try to fill the gap of oxygen shortage for industrial use. However, at the moment, priority will remain for patient treatment, he said.