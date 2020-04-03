P Chidambaram asks PM Modi to announce serious measures, not just symbolism

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message to the nation, former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said symbolism is important, but serious thought to ideas and measures is equally important.

In a series of tweets, he said people will listen to the Prime Minister and light diyas on April 5. "But, in return, please listen to us and to the wise counsel of epidemiologists and economists. What we expected from you today was FAP II, a generous livelihood support package for the poor, including for those categories of poor who were totally ignored by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 25," he said.

Dear @narendramodi,

We will listen to you and light diyas on April 5. But, in return, please listen to us and to the wise counsel of epidemiologists and economists. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 3, 2020

"Every working man and woman, from business person to daily wage earner, also expected you to announce steps to arrest the economic slide and re-start the engines of economic growth. The people are disappointed on both counts. Symbolism is important, but serious thought to ideas and measures is equally important," he said.