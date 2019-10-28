National

P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS after he complains of stomach ache, other illness

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 28, 2019 Published on October 28, 2019

P Chidambaram (File photo)

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case, was taken to AIIMS on Monday, after he complained of stomach ache and other related issues.

Sources said that Chidambaram was taken to the RML Hospital in the morning, but has now been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the city.

“Chidambaram complained of illness and pain in the stomach,” the sources added.

Sources at AIIMS said that the former union minister was brought to the hospital around 5:40 PM and is being examined by a team of doctors in the old private ward.

While those close to Chidambaram said “his condition is not good”, ED sources claimed “there was nothing serious”.

