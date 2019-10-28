P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS after he complains of stomach ache, other illness

macOS Catalina: An upgrade guide
If you are already invested in the Apple eco-system, this is a must upgrade for you as long as you have ...
Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case, was taken to AIIMS on Monday, after he complained of stomach ache and other related issues.
Sources said that Chidambaram was taken to the RML Hospital in the morning, but has now been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the city.
“Chidambaram complained of illness and pain in the stomach,” the sources added.
Sources at AIIMS said that the former union minister was brought to the hospital around 5:40 PM and is being examined by a team of doctors in the old private ward.
While those close to Chidambaram said “his condition is not good”, ED sources claimed “there was nothing serious”.
If you are already invested in the Apple eco-system, this is a must upgrade for you as long as you have ...
Phone makers are getting serious about the foldable form factor
WHO in MoU for biosimilarsFull access to medicines is hampered by a variety of factors. Two important barriers ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration recently alerted consumers of a voluntary recall by Johnson ...
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
I am 32. My target is to accumulate ₹4 crore by 2045 — ₹2 crore for my child’s education and ₹2 crore for my ...
Here’s a look at the financial metrics of UCBs, to find out how much they can comply with the SFB norms
Both the bellwether indices stayed range-bound this week. Stay cautious
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism