PAC ensures accountability: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a two-day function to observe the centennial year of the Public Accounts Committee here on Saturday. The panel, headed by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, will deliberate on the functioning of the PAC in present times, the challenges and the way forward. Former chairpersons of the top financial panel of Parliament and chairpersons of PACs of Assemblies and Speakers are also attending the sessions.

Issues such as implementation of the recommendations of the PAC and adherence to timelines, focussing on strengthening of systems and promoting good governance and ensuring citizens’ right to due process and value for taxpayers’ money will be discussed during the meeting.

Kovind said since it is Parliament that grants permission to the Executive to raise and spend funds, it has the duty to assess if funds were raised and spent accordingly or not. “Parliamentary committees, especially the PAC, ensure administrative accountability of the Executive towards the Legislature. Without them, a parliamentary democracy would be rendered incomplete,” he said.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said the three top financial committees such as the PAC, Estimates Committee and the Committee on Public Undertakings constitute the triad of ‘permanent vigilance’ over governmental activities and the attendant expenditure. “In developing economies where management of public finances has been a major issue of concern, PAC seeks to check wasteful expenditure by seeking to ensure accountability, transparency and good governance,” he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said PAC has made a significant contribution in maintaining the supremacy of the Legislature and Parliament. “Non-partisan functioning of Parliamentary Committees and the tradition of generally accepting the recommendations of the committee by the government show the maturity of our parliamentary system,” he added.

Chowdhury said the PAC works on non-party lines with a spirit of dedication and service to the country. “This has enabled the Committee to function as a united team and adhere to the healthy convention of submitting unanimous reports which truly reflect the non-partisan spirit of the PAC,” he said.