Palaniswami is AIADMK’s CM candidate

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 07, 2020 Published on October 07, 2020

Edappadi K Palaniswamy, CM, Tamil Nadu

Successfully thwarts challenges from O Pannerselvam

As expected, Edapaddi K Palaniswami, Joint Coordinator, AIADMK, will be the party’s Chief Minister candidate in the 2021 Assembly elections slated early next year. He successfully managed to thwart challenges from O Pannerselvam (also the party’s joint coordinator) to be nominated as the CM candidate.

In the last few days, there had been a power struggle between the two camps belonging to Chief Minister Palaniswami (who hails from Salem and the Goundar community), and Deputy Chief Minister Paneerselvam (from Theni and belonging to Maravar, a sub-caste of Thevars) — both these powerful communities play a strong role in Tamil Nadu politics.

Paneerselvam announced Palaniswami’s nomination to the cheers of hundreds of supporters gathered at the party headquarters since morning.

Today’s announcement also assumes significance with speculations about possible return of former interim general secretary VK Sasikala early next year.

Paneerselvam urged cadres to work for the party’s victory in the Assembly elections.

political candidates
politics
state politics
